'Disturbing rise' in attacks on Christians in Holy Land

A Jerusalem-based interreligious organisation has reported a "disturbing rise" in attacks on Christians in the Holy Land.

Incidents described in the Rossing Center's report include spitting, disruption to services, physical and verbal harassment, damage to property, and the desecration of Christian burial places.

It said 2023 had seen a "worrying" increase in "severe" assaults on Christians and their property.

"The targeting of Christianity is not, on the whole, explicitly encouraged by the political leadership or the Israeli authorities," the report says.

"However, the rise in attacks correlates with a broader socio-political climate marked by a shift towards the far-right, growing nationalism, and an emphasis on Israel as a state for the Jewish population which has impacted the unique majority/minority dynamics of Jewish-Christian relations in the Holy Land."

The report identifies the perpetrators as primarily young Jewish men who identify "with the Religious Zionist camp and ultra-nationalist stances", although verbal harassment and spitting is more often by members of the ultra-Orthodox community, both young and old, male and female.

"It is crucial to emphasise that harassing behaviours are not normative, and the majority of individuals, irrespective of their views on Christianity or other religious minorities, do not partake in such actions," the report said.

The document quotes Fr Nikodemus Schnabel, Abbot of the Church of the Dormition in Jerusalem, who says he gets spat on "almost every day".

"Twenty years ago, it was maybe every six months," he says.

When police have been involved, their intervention has been "helpful", the report states, although it also speaks of a "critical need for swift condemnation by Israeli authorities and proactive measures to deter or halt harassment".

In response to the findings, the Rossing Center is calling for a "comprehensive approach" to reduce hostility towards Christians.

"In conclusion, this analysis underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address escalating hostilities against Christians in Jerusalem and advocates for a comprehensive approach involving condemnation by state and religious authorities, law enforcement, education, community involvement, media engagement and international awareness," the report said.

Speaking about their findings, Hana Bendcowsky from the Rossing Center, told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that the Christian community feels "shaken" and "uncomfortable".

"You feel as though no one wants you – lay people don't feel this so much as the clergy, but they are part of Israel and, they should feel comfortable in this homeland, and we should make sure they do," she said.

Despite the positive engagement of police, she said that some churches are hesitant to report incidents because "they aren't always confident that reporting these events won't negatively affect them".

A statement from rabbis is also "very important", she added, and "can mean a lot to the churches".