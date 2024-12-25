Denzel Washington becomes a licensed minister following baptism

Denzel Washington, the respected movie actor and two-time Academy Award winner, has officially become a licensed minister following a baptism ceremony at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, New York, on 21 December.

The 69-year-old star, known for his roles in films such as Training Day, The Book of Eli, and Gladiator II, described the moment as a significant milestone in his faith journey.

"It took a while, but I'm finally here," Washington said during the ceremony. "If [God] can do this for me, there's nothing He can't do for you. The sky literally is the limit."

The ceremony, which was streamed in part on Facebook Live, included both Washington's water baptism and the presentation of his minister's licence. Archbishop Christopher Bryant, who officiated the event, described it as an inspiring occasion. "We celebrate the addition of Minister Denzel Washington into the clergy... a truly uplifting moment," Bryant wrote in a Facebook post.

Washington's connection to Kelly Temple dates back to his childhood. The church holds personal significance, and his baptism there represented a homecoming of sorts.

During the service, Washington reflected on a prophecy he received at the age of 20. "Fifty years ago, as we speak, actually - I turn 70 next week - I was 20 when I sat in my mother's beauty parlour, and Ms. Ruth Green, who was known to have the gift of prophecy, said, 'Boy, you are going to travel the world and preach to millions of people.' She didn't say, 'You're going to get back in school.' She didn't say, 'You're going to become an Academy Award [winner].' She said, 'You're going to travel the world and preach to millions of people.'"

The actor's wife, Pauletta Washington, spoke briefly during the event, expressing her pride in her husband. "Forty-six years later, here I'm still standing next to him as only God will have it," she said. "So I'm very proud of you. You are the head of our house, and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference."

Washington has often spoken about his Christian faith, which he credits as a guiding force throughout his life. Last month, in an essay for Esquire, he addressed the challenges of discussing religion in Hollywood. "When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I've been given by my lord and savior," he wrote. "I'm unafraid. I don't care what anyone thinks."

Continuing to profess his faith, the actor proudly stated, "See, talking about the fear part of it - you can't talk like that and win Oscars. You can't talk like that and party. You can't say that in this town. I'm free now. It's not talked about in this town. It's not talked about. It's not talked about. It's not fashionable. It's not sexy. But that doesn't mean people in Hollywood don't believe. There's no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard."

Reflecting further, Washington noted the lack of open discussions about faith in the entertainment industry. "It's not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So, I don't know how many other actors have faith. I didn't do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there's no Church Actor Meetings I've been to."

As he prepares to turn 70 on 28th December, Denzel Washington is one of the few senior and highly respected A-list celebrities to openly discuss their faith in a movie capital where straightforward belief in Jesus Christ remains, at times, a taboo subject.