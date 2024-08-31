'Deep sadness' over death of vicar and wife killed in horror collision

The Diocese of Coventry has expressed its "deep sadness" over the deaths of a vicar and his wife who were killed in a collision in Anglesey on Wednesday.

Rev Stephen Burch and his wife, Kathy, both 65, were walking near a pier in the Welsh town of Beaumaris when they were hit by a car. The 81-year-old driver of a grey Audi A8 involved in the crash died at the scene.

The Diocese of Coventry said news of their deaths was a "shock" as Rev Burch had only retired at the end of last year after serving in the diocese for over 35 years.

His last role before his retirement was as vicar of St James, Fletchamstead, a post he held for 19 years.

"Steve was a popular member of our diocese and well known for his good humour and unwavering faith and many will also know Kathy well from her work with CPAS (Church Pastoral Aid Society) and worship ministry," a spokesperson said.

"As [a] couple they were still very active in retirement this year, running an Alpha course leading to baptism and confirmations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve and Kathy's family at this time especially their children, David, Jonathan and Sarah as they come to terms with this devastating, unexpected loss."

Details of the funeral have not yet been made public. The family have thanked people for their prayers and asked for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

The Diocese of Coventry has published a special prayer.

Dear Lord, as Jesus followers asked him to help their friends,

so we ask you today to help our friends

struggling in the darkness of grief.

May they know moments of peace in their pain,

moments of joy in their memories,

and moments of hope in your love.

Amen.