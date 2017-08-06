'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' season 3 release date, plot news: Time-travelling heroes to face Gorilla Grodd

As the new season of "Legends of Tomorrow" approaches in a few months, more news has come out about a new set of villains which will include the hyper-intelligent and telepathic Gorilla Grodd.

The third season will have another group of adversaries and Gorilla Grodd, who first appeared in "The Flash," will be one of them. During the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour in July, executive producer Phil Klemmer said that Grodd "will be a version of him that we have not met yet on any of the shows. It will be the most evolved and powerful form of Grodd."

Klemmer hinted that Grodd will be coming from a post-Gorilla City that was somehow destroyed or does not exist anymore. He will try to get the Legends' sympathy but knowing the past behavior of Grodd, he may be up to no good.

The new season will also delve more into magic and the supernatural.

"This is a much more supernatural, spooky vibe this season. We're dealing more with magic. It's less real-world bad guys," Klemmer revealed.

Apparently, there will be a new magical villain who will be mentioned in the first episode of season 3 and he will be a "non-human entity."

It was implied that the villains set to appear in season 3 would likely form a new group of adversaries just like the Legion of Doom from season 2 which consisted of Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman).

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim said at the TCA press tour that Darhk will lead this evil organization the same way Thawne led the Legion of Doom in the previous season.

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.