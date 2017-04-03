Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Serial rapist Sean Price, 33, and his 17-year-old victim Masa Vukotic, who was stabbed 49 times in a random act of violence. (Facebook/ABC Australia)

A troubled 33-year-old serial rapist and career criminal targeted an unsuspecting woman inside a Christian bookstore and taunted her, "Where's Jesus right now?" while he was choking and raping her.

Sean Price, who was convicted of the murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Australia back in 2015, has a history of mental illness such as schizophrenia and psychosis, according to ABC Australia. When he was 31, he killed Doncaster schoolgirl Masa Vukotic at random while she was walking at a park, stabbing her 49 times.

On the day he was about to be arrested for the crime, he decided to commit another crime by raping a woman. "I thought f---, I'm going to jail for this one. I've just got to take a chick. I'm going to be stranded for the rest of my life," he told police following his arrest.

Price walked into a Christian bookshop, which is located in Melbourne's western suburbs, reported The Herald Sun. He asked the woman in charge if the shop sold Bibles, and she directed him to their Bible selection. Unsatisfied, he asked her again to show him books that contained scientific evidence of God's existence.

The woman directed him at the back of the bookstore, where he attacked her. "Where's Jesus? Where's Jesus right now?" he screamed at her as she bit, pinched, and poked him.

Price even told police how the woman looked like while he was choking her: "I just realised like she was fussing up too much and she was starting to change colours. And I was like f---, not another one."

He was eventually chased off, and pleaded guilty to the rape. The victim told police that the crime committed against her changed her life forever, and that she still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder because of it. The unnamed woman said she constantly has panic attacks, and that her marriage has been adversely affected.

Price was only 18 when he committed his first violent crime against women. Over the next few months, he launched a series of sexual attacks in Melbourne. He assaulted seven women and raped two of them. One of his rape victims was a mother who was at home with her two children, while his other victim was just 13 years old, reports said.