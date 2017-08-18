'Crackdown 3' release delayed until spring 2018, Microsoft confirms

The cover of the upcoming "Crackdown 3." Xbox website

The highly anticipated release of the open world action video game "Crackdown 3" has been moved to spring of 2018. This was done in order for the developers to deliver the desired quality and user experience across all parts of the game.

The news was confirmed by Microsoft Studios Publishing General Manager Shannon Loftis, who said they are delaying the launch of the game in order to give the development teams extra time to ensure a quality experience for players.

"We want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time." Loftis said in an interview with Polygon. The company head also added that they want to make sure that they deliver "the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that's campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone."

She said getting the correct balance between the three different modes is important, and they are willing to take the extra time to ensure that. Loftis also went to Twitter to confirm that the delay is for the entire game, including the campaign, coop and Wrecking Zone, and not just parts of it.

Crackdown 3:campaign, coop, & Wrecking Zone is moving to spring 18 so we can make sure we deliver all the awesome that Crackdown fans want. https://t.co/dwWPJ25NXq — Shannon Loftis (@shannonloftis) August 16, 2017

"Crackdown 3" is a very ambitious game with its open world and futuristic setting, its advanced gameplay mechanics, and its 4K graphics. It is currently being worked on by a number of developers, including Cloudgine, Reagent Games, and Sumo Digital.

Actor Terry Crews will also be featured in the game. He will be portraying the playable character Commander Jaxon, one of the leaders of The Agency and one of the most powerful characters in the game's narrative.

The game was previously announced to arrive in November for Windows 10, Xbox One and Xbox One X. The delay pushed the launch to a few months later, but a new release date has not been pinpointed.

"Crackdown 3" will take place more than a decade after the events of "Crackdown 2." The game will focus on a futuristic city that is ran by an organization named Terranova.