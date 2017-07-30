'Crackdown 3' confirms playable Terry Crews character, streams gameplay videos

Film and television actor Terry Crews will be featured in the upcoming "Crackdown 3," which is set to be released in November. Even though it is still months away from being released, the game's developers also livestreamed videos of the game's actual gameplay.

The news was confirmed when the developers of game hosted a full panel at the San Diego Comic Convention, which was held last weekend. Hosted by Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, the panel included representatives from game developer Sumo Digital as well as Crews himself.

Microsoft also streamed the "Crackdown 3" gameplay during the gathering, with various celebrities and VIPs, including Alan Tudyk and Janina Gravankar who tried out the game for the first time.

In a recent interview with IGN, writer Jon Goff explained how Crews influenced the creative process during the production of the game. "We try to write as big and bombastic as we can and then once he gets it in his voice, in his attitude, his positivity and his energy just amps it up," he said.

The interview also revealed that the writers had Crews do "some weird stuff" and the actor never said no. The developers also shared that during the production, they had to create a higher-level character for him because the current character levels they had created at the time could not match the actor's energy level and intensity.

Crews will be playing the character of Commander Jaxon, one of the leaders of The Agency and one of the most powerful characters in the game's narrative.

"Crackdown 3" takes places more than a decade after the events of "Crackdown 2." The game will focus on a futuristic city ran by an organization called Terranova. It is scheduled to be released on Nov. 7 for Windows 10, Xbox One and Xbox One X.