Court says child can live with mother who favours gender transition

Jennifer Lee

Pixabay

A Texas court has granted custody of a young child to the mother who supports medical transition in contrast to the wishes of the father.

Anne Georgulas and her ex-husband Jeff Younger disagree over treatment for their 8-year-old child, who has been at the center of a custody battle between the pair for several years.

Their child was born male but, according to Georgulas, identifies as female and already goes by a chosen name of "Luna".

Georgulas is in favour of medical transition, but Younger opposes this.

This week, the court said the child and twin brother Jude could stay with Georgulas.

The ruling gives Georgulas exclusive control over their primary place of residence, education, extracurricular activities, counselling and medical treatment with the exception of hormone suppression therapy, puberty blockers, or transgender reassignment surgery.

Younger has been granted only supervised visitation rights.

Judge Mary Brown, of the 301st Judicial District Court of Dallas County, said in a memorandum ruling, "The prior orders that Ms. Georgulas must notify Mr. Younger of doctor's, counseling, or mental health appointments, or extracurricular activities for the children are lifted.

"In an effort to ensure the emotional well-being and physical safety of the children, the court orders that all of Mr. Younger's possession periods shall be continuously supervised by Forensic Counseling Services 972.360.7437 at Mr. Younger's sole cost and expense."

Most Read

  1. richard-page

    Christian magistrate sacked after saying children do best with mother and father dies

  2. holocaust-memorial

    On 21st century idolatry and its repercussions

  3. gender

    We were here when medical science lost its mind

  4. covid

    Vaccination poll reveals secular-spiritual divide

  5. gonzo

    Disney's 'Muppet Babies' TV show features cross-dressing Gonzo

  6. facebook

    Churches will one day be able to host virtual reality services on Facebook, says COO Sheryl Sandberg

  7. brian-houston-leads-hillsong-worship

    Hillsong 'disappointed' after police press charges against senior pastor Brian Houston

More News

  1. afghanistan

    Cut and run? The NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan and Christian just war theory

  2. bible

    Time to recover the sabbath

  3. john-lennon

    John Lennon's hopeless humanist hymn, "Imagine", is the wrong song for the Olympics

  4. national-churches-trust

    Calls for national strategy to save Britain's church organs from the skip

  5. facebook

    Churches will one day be able to host virtual reality services on Facebook, says COO Sheryl Sandberg

  6. david-byle

    In Turkey, Christians are being persecuted just for preaching