Couple failed to call medics for baby because 'God makes no mistakes'

Christian Today staff writer

A couple in Lansing, Michigan are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter after they failed to call for help when their daughter became ill because 'God makes no mistakes'.

Joshua and Rachel Piland.Lansing Police Department

Baby Abigail Piland was born to Rachel Joy Piland and her husband Joshua, and developed jaundice – a condition common in newborns – the following day. According to the Lansing State Journal, police detective Peter Scaccia told a court: 'Rachel declined to seek any medical treatment for Abigail, stating God makes no mistakes. She indicated to the midwife that the baby was fine.'

Two days later Abigail was dead.

Scaccia said when she stopped breathing Joshua Piland 'attempted one rescue breath but had no success'. 'He did not want to perform CPR because he only knew how to perform it on adults, not children.

'They then brought Abigail upstairs to pray for her. Joshua continued to massage Abigail, attempting to get her good air. Both Josh and (Rachel) reached out to friends and fellow church members to come to their home and pray for Abigail's resurrection, but never called the police.'

The couple are due to face another hearing on October 5. They could face up to 15 years in prison if they are convicted, the Journal says.

