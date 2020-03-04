Clifford the Big Red Dog introduces character with two mummies

Staff writer
(Photo: PBS Kids)

Clifford the Big Red Dog is the latest kids TV programme to introduce LGBT characters. 

The reboot of the animated children's series features a character called Samantha with two mums, Dr and Ms Mulberry. 

The lesbian mothers made their debut in an episode called "The Big Red Tomato/Dogbot", which aired on US network PBS Kids last month. 

The introduction of the characters has been criticised by campaign group One Million Moms, which accused PBS of pushing an LGBT agenda. 

"Discussion of such controversial topics and lifestyle choices should be left up to parents," it said.

"PBS KIDS should not introduce the LGBTQ lifestyle to young children. PBS KIDS should stick to entertaining and providing family friendly programming, instead of pushing an agenda."

It follows the recent announcement from PBS that Broadway star Billy Porter will be making a guest appearance on Sesame Street. 

Porter is openly gay and regularly turns heads with his gender-bending tuxedo gowns on the red carpet. 

Last year, PBS came under fire over a gay wedding on another children's favourite, Arthur

One Million Moms said: "Many families have already discovered that PBS KIDS, largely supported by federal funds, is anything but family friendly."

It added: "Please take action and help get the word out about this ridiculous use of taxpayers' dollars to indoctrinate children to the LGBTQ lifestyle." 

Most Read

  1. Pope Francis receives coronavirus test results

  2. Putin wants God and heterosexual marriage written into the Russian constitution

  3. The drag queen bandwagon is grooming and sexualising our children

  4. Mark Wahlberg says he's making this Lent about giving more

  5. Nearly half of self-identifying Anglicans support same-sex marriage - poll

  6. People who question transgender ideology are afraid of being sacked, says John Humphrys

  7. Church of Ireland clarifies position on same-sex marriage after confusion

  8. 'You can't abandon Christian teaching because some people don't like it' - Christian Institute

  9. Freedom of religion 'must be defended', UK tells UN

More News

  1. jennifer-lopez

    1,300 complaints lodged over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show

  2. boris

    What Boris Johnson can learn from 1 Peter 3:15

  3. asia-bibi

    Asia Bibi is seeking asylum in France

  4. contactless

    Hundreds more churches go contactless thanks to Visa partnership

  5. heidi-crowter

    Woman with Down's syndrome takes UK Government to court over allowing abortion up to birth for disabilities

  6. bible

    Dear Lord, can I have a word?

  7. caroline-flack

    Suicide: a subject that cannot and should not be ignored