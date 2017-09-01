Church friends: Justin Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger head to Hillsong together

01 September 2017 | 8:09 PM

Justin Bieber dances at Hillsong: 'Nothing more cool than praising God.' Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's Christian revival has been well documented and it seems the pop star has found a kindred spirit in the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the two were seen going to Hillsong church together.

Bieber, 23, was clutching a black Bible with graffiti-style stickers on it as he emerged from a black SUV with his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, also 23, following behind.

Both were dressed down for the service in T-shirts and baseball caps. Bieber kept it cool with a pair of Daniel Patrick basketball shorts, while Schwarzenegger was wearing Daniel Patrick tracksuit bottoms.

Bieber has been a regular at Hillsong since pledging to mend his ways following a season of negative headlines and brushes with the law. He is also close friends to the pastor of its New York campus, Carl Lentz.

Last month he live streamed himself dancing away with other Christians at a Hillsong service and captioned the Instagram post: 'Nothing more fun/cool than praising our God.'

The pop star recently cancelled his 'Purpose' world tour and it was rumored at the time that this was because he wanted to focus more on his Christian faith.

Schwarzenegger regularly tweets about his Christian faith and was recently seen attending Hillsong with his girlfriend Abby Champion and her gorgeous mini Goldendoodle dog.

Last week, he retweeted Bible verses shared by Christian Oakland Raider player Derek Carr emphasizing the importance of demonstrating love with actions more than words.

Other famous faces regularly seen at Hillsong Church include Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez.