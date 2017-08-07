Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick is the latest famous face to be spotted at Hillsong Church where Justin Bieber is a regular

x

Patrick Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Abby Champion (Twitter/@PSchwarzenegger)

Justin Bieber is a regular face at Hillsong Church but another famous face turned up this past week, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick and his girlfriend Abby Champion, along with her adorable mini Goldendoodle dog.

The pair both went casual in white, with Patrick wearing a Fairfax hoodie and jeans while his model girlfriend went for an elegant sheer high-low dress and sneakers.

The handsome pair have been together since March 2016 and were photographed leaving Hillsong Church last Wednesday.

Then at the weekend, Patrick retweeted a quote by Chad Veach, pastor of Zoe Church in Los Angeles, which was holding its conference.

when you walk up to your dream pic.twitter.com/LSIpEYhF4T — chad veach (@chadcveach) August 5, 2017

Hillsong Church was already a big name within church circles because of its successful music ministry but has gained in fame recently because it is regularly attended by Justin Bieber, who was pictured dropping in to the Zoe Church conference over the weekend. Hillsong is popular with celebs, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez also being seen there on occasion. It looks like Patrick is just as comfortable with its youth friendly styling and messaging. He has previously shared about his faith on his Twitter page:

Gotta thank the big man for this beautiful world! pic.twitter.com/pOGw8y35qp — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) July 20, 2017

Advertisement

Patrick, a budding actor who starred in Go North, was previously in a short-lived romance with Miley Cyrus back in 2015. These days, he looks really happy with Abby and the pair have often used their Instagram pages to share their romance with the world. Abby gushed over her boyfriend in a cute picture of them arm in arm at Coachella with the caption reading 'Thank you for making me the happiest girl ever!' He headed to church with Abby a few days after attending his dad Arnold's 70th birthday bash. He wrote a sweet update about the luau-themed celebration on his Twitter. 'Happy birthday pops. Big 70!' he wrote. Can't thank you enough for the life you have given me. To 70 more...Still looking amazing. Fun birthday celebrations!'