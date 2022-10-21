Christian MP joins calls for general election after PM's resignation

Staff writer

Liz Truss announcing her resignation outside 10 Downing Street.(Photo: Reuters)

Christian MP Tim Farron has added his voice to calls for a general election after the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday.

Farron, who is the Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, wrote on Twitter that the Conservative government is a "charade" and that the people should "get their say".

"Our country deserves and desperately needs a government that is competent and compassionate - it is clear that the Conservatives are neither," he said. 

"This charade is only set to continue unless the people get their say in the form of a general election."

Janet Daby, Labour MP for Lewisham and a Catholic, made a similar call on Twitter, saying that "the Conservatives are creating chaos" and that the Labour Party is "a government in waiting". 

"We have a bold vision to help millions of hard working families. The Tories have proved they cannot handle the nation's finances," she said. 

Calls for a general election have also come from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as well as the Lib Dems and the SNP.

Despite the calls, the Tories are pushing ahead with another leadership contest. Candidates must gather 100 backers by Monday to move ahead in the race before a vote next week. 

Truss' successor is to be confirmed by Friday at the latest. 

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted from power just six weeks ago, are reportedly in the lead. 

Most Read

  1. john-ramirez

    Former Satanist warns about 'New Age Jesus' devoid of the cross

  2. abortion

    'Black day for democracy' as MPs approve abortion clinic 'buffer zones'

  3. ocean

    How all creation speaks of God's greatness

  4. big-ben

    After Truss' resignation, Christian leader says 'roots' of the current turmoil must be addressed

  5. church

    Churches apologise for child abuse failings as inquiry releases damning final report

  6. liz-truss

    Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

  7. christians

    New study suggests religion is good for youth mental health

More News

  1. sudan

    Sudanese Christian couple accused of adultery for staying together

  2. god

    Why struggling churches should merge with healthy churches

  3. russia

    Churches closed and pastors arrested in Ukraine

  4. church

    Church of England launches £15m fund to help churches cover soaring energy costs

  5. downing-street

    Away from the chaos of Westminster, most MPs are trying to get on with serving their constituents

  6. god

    Why struggling churches should merge with healthy churches