Christian Labour MP Stephen Timms defends Jesus House over LGBT backlash

Staff writer

Stephen Timms MP (far right) with (from L to R) Newham Police Superintendent Waheed Khan, Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, and Dr Sally Mann and Shane Claiborne of Red Letter Christians UK.(Photo: Red Letter Christians UK)

Labour MP Stephen Timms has praised the "extraordinary work" of Jesus House after Sir Keir Starmer apologised over a visit to the church last week.

Jesus House, based in Brent, north London, is the flagship church of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the UK. 

Labour leader Sir Keir visited the church's pop-up vaccination centre on Good Friday and later posted a video to Twitter praising its work.

But after the Labour Campaign for LGBT+ Rights challenged Sir Keir over the "unacceptable" visit, he deleted the video and apologised "for the hurt caused". 

Timms, the Labour MP for East Ham, responded to the controversy by praising Jesus House on Twitter. 

"I applaud the extraordinary work of@jesushouseuk, and of churches and other faith groups, in supporting our communities throughout the past year," he said. 

Despite strong criticism and calls for his removal from the party, he has not retracted his comment. 

London City Mission CEO Graham Miller thanked Timms for his stance: "Thank you @stephenctimms for standing with Christians brothers and sisters like @agu_irukwu at Easter. We stand together as we offer the community of London hope, good news, and unconditional love."

Most Read

  1. tim-keller

    I only 'half-believed in the resurrection' until I had cancer - Tim Keller

  2. beatrice-stockli

    Remains of Christian missionary held hostage in Mali has been found

  3. keir-starmer

    Sir Keir Starmer criticised over apology for visiting Jesus House

  4. sir-keir-starmer

    Sir Keir Starmer's apology only reveals the intolerance of our so-called 'diverse' society

  5. aldous-huxley

    Lessons for today from Aldous Huxley's Brave New World

  6. tyre-coin

    Ancient coin found in Jerusalem's Old City may have been used to pay Temple tax

  7. jesus-house

    No 10 stands by Prime Minister's Jesus House visit after Starmer apology

More News

  1. racism

    Government's race report contradicts 'lived experiences' of racism - black Church leaders

  2. maggie-mcarthur

    Shift to online services is helping to reach those outside the Church - report

  3. tyre-coin

    Ancient coin found in Jerusalem's Old City may have been used to pay Temple tax

  4. church

    How should we worship now?

  5. family

    Parents can give consent for minor children to take puberty blockers

  6. tim-keller

    I only 'half-believed in the resurrection' until I had cancer - Tim Keller