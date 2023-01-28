Christian baker loses transgenderism cake appeal

Jennifer Lee

Colorado Christian Jack Phillips has been in and out of court since refusing to bake a same-sex wedding cake in 2012.ADF International

A Christian baker has lost his appeal against an earlier court ruling that said he was wrong to refuse an order for a cake celebrating transgenderism. 

A three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled against Christian baker Jack Phillips on Thursday. 

The case was brought against Phillips by transgender lawyer, Autumn Scardina, after he declined to bake a cake in the pink and blue colours of the transgender flag.

The decision published by Judge Timothy Schutz concluded that Phillips had violated Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act because the order had initially been accepted but then retracted after discovering that the cake was to celebrate Scardina's transition. 

"Thus, it was Scardina's transgender status, and desire to use the cake in celebration of that status, that caused Masterpiece and Phillips to refuse to provide the cake," the judge said. 

The Alliance Defending Freedom, representing Phillips, said that he will appeal the verdict.

"Free speech is for everyone. No one should be forced to express a message that violates their core beliefs," said ADF Senior Counsel Jake Warner.

"Over a decade ago, Colorado officials began targeting Jack, misusing state law to force him to say things he does not believe. Then an activist attorney continued that crusade.

"This cruelty must stop. One need not agree with Jack's views to agree that all Americans should be free to say what they believe, even if the government disagrees with those beliefs."

Most Read

  1. marriage

    Yes Chris Bryant, Jesus talked about sexual sin

  2. church-of-england

    'Sorry, Rev...we just don't trust you'

  3. pews

    'The Church is not in decline,' says missiologist

  4. pride

    You must bow at the LGBTQ+ altar - or else

  5. andi-rozier

    Worship artist fired over alleged extramarital affair

  6. bible

    God's steadfast love and faithfulness

  7. abortion

    The truth about abortion pill reversal treatment

More News

  1. youversion

    YouVersion Bible app hires former Facebook exec to fuel growth

  2. pews

    'The Church is not in decline,' says missiologist

  3. china

    A Chinese New Year of 'weaponised surveillance'

  4. archbishop-oscar-romero

    The Archbishop who challenged violence and corruption - and paid with his life

  5. justin-welby-7-august-2022

    Will the Anglican Communion hold together?

  6. matthew-grech

    Christian to stand trial after sharing ex-gay testimony