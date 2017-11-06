Christian Aid's Christmas appeal to be doubled in UK Government scheme

This Christmas, the Government has pledged to match every pound given by the public to Christian Aid's Christmas appeal to relieve desperate hunger and poverty in South Sudan.

Earlier this year, famine was declared in parts of South Sudan, the first declaration across the world in six years, with more than three years of conflict displacing nearly four million people, disrupting harvests and leading to devastating food shortages.

Refugees in South Sudan. Christian Aid

Although widespread famine was averted, the crisis in South Sudan has reached unprecedented levels, with an estimated six million people lacking adequate food. If left untreated, acute malnutrition can lead to death.

The Christian Aid partner organisation SPEDP (Support for Peace and Education and Development Programme) is providing cash vouchers to people who are struggling with acute malnutrition so they can buy essential food in local markets to help their families recover.

Dr Rowan Williams, the chair of Christian Aid, who visited South Sudan with the charity in 2014, said: 'Hunger is not inevitable. There is enough food in the world to feed everyone. Yet people are still going to bed hungry, and every day thousands of the world's most vulnerable children die as a result of famine. It is right that we should feel outrage and bewilderment at this.

'In South Sudan, fifty per cent of the population is now expected to be experiencing food insecurity. This situation is further exacerbated by the ongoing armed conflict, which has caused millions to flee their homes. The deteriorating economic crisis and huge increase in the price of cereals – the primary staple food for low income families in South Sudan – has further worsened the situation.

'We are delighted to receive the support of the Government's UK Aid Match again this year, which will double the amount donated to Christian Aid's Christmas Appeal and help support people living in poverty.'

Careful monitoring helps preserve children from malnutrition. Christian Aid

The International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, said: 'I visited South Sudan earlier this year and saw for myself the devastating impact of famine on families and communities. The UK Government is providing food, water and medical supplies but there are still many malnourished women and children across the country.

'This Christmas, Christian Aid's "Enough for Everyone" appeal will provide life-saving nutrition programmes in South Sudan. The UK Government will match all public donations to the appeal pound for pound, helping to double the difference that Britons can make.'

Donations can help Christian Aid prevent many thousands of unnecessary deaths from malnutrition. Just £5 could provide a cash voucher to provide enough food for a family for four days, and £150 could provide ten families with fishing gear to provide food rich in protein.

Donations made to the Christmas Appeal between 6 November 2017 and 5 February 2018 will be matched by the Government, up to £2.7 million.