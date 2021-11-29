Children are among 10 Christians killed in overnight raid

An overnight raid on a village in Nigeria's Plateau state has left 10 Christians dead, including several children.

The attack on Ta'agbe village, in Miango District, was carried out in the early hours of Friday morning by radicalised Fulani herdsmen, reports International Christian Concern.

Witnesses said the attackers were carrying sophisticated weapons and shouting "Allahu Akbar", or "God is great".

During the attack, the herdsmen also set fire to 100 homes, leaving 690 people displaced.

The National President of the Irigwe Youth Movement told ICC that the attack was aimed at wiping Christians from the area.

The victims included three children, the youngest of whom was only 4 years-old. Six of the victims are reported to have been from the same family.

A survivor of the attack, Sibi Gara, told ICC, "I lost my grandchildren for the sake of Christ."

One unnamed source told the organisation, "This calculated attack was carried out by the Fulani militants who intruded from the boundaries of Kaduna-Plateau. Eyewitnesses have it that the attackers came en mass to carry out these devilish acts."

Dr Ibrahim Amur is the sole doctor of the only hospital within both Miango and Kwall districts.

He came to Miango District five months ago and says that in this time, he has treated between 40 and 50 mostly Irigwe Christian victims of gun attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

"It is always difficult for the victims to pay hospital bills. The community and NGOs normally help to pay," he said.

Morning Star News reports that herdsmen sent a letter to Christian communities in Miango District last month warning of attacks unless they left their villages.

The Christians passed the letter on to military and police authorities in Plateau State but it did not prevent last week's violence, which came just three days after two Christian farmers were killed by Fulani herdsmen in Ancha village.