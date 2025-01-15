Calls for submissions on quality of palliative care in the UK

Written submissions are being invited on the standards of care across the palliative care sector in the UK.

The Palliative and End of Life Care Commission is calling for submissions from doctors, hospitals, hospices, charities, disability rights organisations, and others with experience of palliative and end of life care.

The commission was established last year and is seeking to identify strengths and weaknesses in palliative care provision, as well as current barriers to care within the system.

It is being spearheaded by chair Professor Sir Mike Richards, alongside Rachael Maskell MP and Baroness Finlay of Llandaff.

Written submissions are being invited ahead of the commission's first oral evidence session in Parliament next week.

The commission says that the palliative care sector is facing "significant challenges", including a shortfall in funding, recruitment, provision and access.

It is seeking evidence not only from UK stakeholders but those overseas in order to identify models of best practice for the sector here.

Findings and recommendations from the review will be compiled in a report to be presented to the health secretary and parliamentarians at a future date.

Sir Mike said, "I am delighted to have been invited to chair this important and independent commission. I led the development of the first end of life care strategy for England in 2008, but I have not been involved in this area in recent years.

"I am therefore very keen to assess the current state of palliative and end of life care in the UK and for the commission to make recommendations on how provision can be improved."