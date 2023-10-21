Billy Graham Evangelistic Association announces major Europe gathering to reinvigorate evangelism

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is preparing to gather Christian leaders from around Europe for a major gathering on evangelism.

The European Congress on Evangelism will take place in the German capital of Berlin from 27 to 30 May 2025, with the expectation that 1,000 Christian leaders will attend from every European country and territory.

It follows a long line of mission-focused gatherings in Europe, including the first World Congress on Evangelism that was held in Berlin in 1966, the 1974 Lausanne conference, and three strategic evangelism congresses in Amsterdam in 1983, 1986 and 2000.

At the Berlin congress in 2025, it is hoped that church leaders will come away with renewed commitment to "bold and biblical proclamation evangelism", the BGEA said.

Evangelist Ulrich Parzany, who spoke at the Amsterdam 2000 gathering 23 years ago, said, "In our challenging times Christians and churches must join hands for spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ all over Europe again.

"I am looking forward to the upcoming European Congress on Evangelism and trust it will trigger enthusiasm and a fresh commitment to do so."

Welcoming the announcement, Dr Hugh Osgood, president of the UK-based ministry, Churches in Communities International, said, "The church in Europe needs to rise up with fresh confidence. The European Congress on Evangelism will provide the inspiration, strength and confidence in the Gospel that will enable us to do this. Let's prioritise this opportunity to be together to advance God's kingdom."

Speakers for the congress have not yet been confirmed but the theme will centre on Romans 1:16, which exhorts believers to be unashamed of the Gospel.

Attendance is by invitation only, and is limited to those with European citizenship and whose ministry work is in Europe, the BGEA said.

Dr Per Ewert, director of Swedish Christian think tank The Clapham Institute, said, "Europe in the 21st century is experiencing two parallel trends, a continued wind of secular individualism, and a growing opposition to this philosophy and its consequences for society and individuals.

"It is vital to proclaim the Good News about Jesus Christ in a culture in need of a moral and spiritual foundation, peace and agape love."

Christian leaders can register their interest in attending here.