Bible verses to help you fight the Devil, demons and evil spirits

In the spiritual realm we are all at war and the enemy is fierce. Reality is that our enemy, the devil, is a formidable one. He's had thousands of years of experience in tempting, destroying and taking people out of God's presence.

But as big as our enemy is, our God is even bigger. And one thing is for sure: we are now on the winning side. Because of what Jesus did on the cross for us, we now share in His victory and can fight the enemy with a determination to win. God fights for us and equips us to win.

In times of spiritual battle, temptation, accusation, deception and condemnation, God has equipped us with His Word to fight against the forces of evil and push back the plans of the enemy. Chances are that you are in some form of spiritual battle today. And your means of fighting is knowing what God has to say about this battle in His Word.

Here are seven verses on spiritual battle and how to win against the enemy and claim the victory in Christ.

Psalm 91:1-16. "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, "My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust." For he will deliver you from the snare of the fowler and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his pinions, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness is a shield and buckler. You will not fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day."

Zechariah 4:6. "Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,' says the Lord of hosts."

John 10:10. "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly."

1 Corinthians 15:57. "But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."

Ephesians 6:11-12. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.

2 Thessalonians 3:3. "But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one."

1 Peter 5:8. "Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour."