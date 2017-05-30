Bible verses to help you control your anger

x

Pixabay

"...for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God." – James 1:20 (NKJV)

The Bible tells us to manage our emotions and control our temper. Many of us, if we care to admit it, find it very hard to control our temper especially when we are angered by something we utterly dislike or find completely unreasonable.

Anger is relative. We don't get angry at the same things, but we sure do get angry when something unpleasant or painful happens to us. When we're offended or dismayed by something or someone, we get angry and at times, say or do something we regret.

At times we don't even realize how given to anger we are. A friend in school teases you and you sulk and may even imagine doing violent things to them. A colleague at work fails to do what you asked them and you respond by lashing out your tongue as if they're not even a human being anymore. Your spouse fails to do something nice and you respond by throwing a fit, perhaps even feeling tempted to physically hurt the one you promised to love and cherish.

Friends, uncontrolled anger is not a good thing. Proverbs 16:24 counsels us,

Advertisement

"He who is slow to anger is better than the mighty, and he who rules his spirit than he who takes a city."

Training ourselves to control our temper

Friends, we should all learn to control our temper. Controlling it doesn't mean repressing it and denying the pain or discomfort we feel inside. It simply means training ourselves to be angry without the need for doing something that offends God. Yes, we can do that.

To help you control your temper, here are some Bible verses that you can meditate on and remember to apply to yourself when you're tempted to get angry.

Ephesians 4:26-32 – "Therefore, putting away lying, let every man speak truthfully with his neighbor, for we are members of one another. Be angry but do not sin. Do not let the sun go down on your anger. Do not give place to the devil. Let him who steals steal no more. Instead, let him labor, working with his hands things which are good, that he may have something to share with him who is in need. Let no unwholesome word proceed out of your mouth, but only that which is good for building up, that it may give grace to the listeners. And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, in whom you are sealed for the day of redemption. Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, outbursts, and blasphemies, with all malice, be taken away from you. And be kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ also forgave you."

Psalm 37:7-9 – "Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him; do not fret because of those who prosper in their way, because of those who make wicked schemes. Let go of anger, and forsake wrath; do not fret—it surely leads to evil deeds. For evildoers will be cut off, but those who hope in the Lord will inherit the earth."

Matthew 5:21-22 – "You have heard that it was said by the ancients, 'You shall not murder,' and 'Whoever murders shall be in danger of the judgment.' But I say to you that whoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment. And whoever says to his brother, 'Raca,' shall be in danger of the Sanhedrin. But whoever says, 'You fool,' shall be in danger of hell fire."