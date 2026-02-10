Cuban bishops warn oil sanctions could deepen hardship and unrest

A service taking place in a demolished church in Floro Perez, Holguin Diocese, Cuba. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Catholic bishops in Cuba have cautioned that new restrictions on oil supplies could intensify suffering among the country’s poorest communities and risk triggering social instability, as tensions rise between Havana and Washington.

According to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), which has been a long-standing supporter of the Cuban Church, the bishops appealed to “all Cubans of goodwill”, with a particular plea directed at political leaders and decision-makers.

The message, read in Catholic parishes nationwide, warned that further pressure on fuel access would fall most heavily on vulnerable families already struggling to survive.

The intervention follows a decision announced on January 26 by US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on countries that continue supplying oil to Cuba, a move that has further strained relations between the US and the island nation.

Cuba is among the most economically deprived countries in Latin America, with widespread inflation, food shortages and persistent poverty affecting daily life.

Church leaders said these pressures have worsened in recent months, leaving many people apprehensive about their future.

As reported by ACN, the bishops warned in their statement that the prospect of fuel blockades had caused particular anxiety among those with the least means.

They said the likelihood of unrest and violence was real, adding that “no Cuban of goodwill would rejoice in this.”

While acknowledging the need for reform, the bishops stressed that additional hardship was not the answer.

They said: “No more loss of life or mourning within Cuban families. We have had enough of this in our recent history!

"We want – and hope for – a new, prosperous, and happy Cuba, but not at the expense of the suffering of the country’s poor, of the elderly, of the sick and of the children.”

The statement placed strong emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only sustainable path forward.

The bishops echoed the long-standing position of the Holy See that international disputes should be resolved through negotiation rather than coercion, warning that punitive measures risk compounding injustice rather than resolving it.

They added: “Because, by talking, men can understand each other. And whenever there is good will, it is possible to find ways to solve conflicts and seek the triumph of truth and goodness, of justice, love and freedom.”

That appeal was reinforced recently by Pope Leo XIV when he addressed thousands of pilgrims in Rome, saying: “I echo the message of the Cuban bishops, inviting all responsible parties to promote a sincere and effective dialogue, in order to avoid violence and every action that could increase the suffering of the dear Cuban people.”