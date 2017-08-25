'Better Call Saul' season 4 plot news: Chuck's death brings 'visible cracks' to Bob Odenkirks' Saul

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in "Better Call Saul" Twitter/BetterCallSaul

Chuck (Michael McKean) is dead, and there are more questions left unanswered from season 3 of "Breaking Bad" prequel "Better Call Saul." Emmy-nominated, writer-producer Gordon Smith spilled some beans about the upcoming season of the show which has recently been confirmed.

Smith, co-creator Peter Gould, and "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk who plays Saul Goodman, talked about the upcoming season on Aug. 8 at Awardsline's Emmy panel for the series. The show received nine Emmy nominations for season 3, bringing the total tally of nominations to 23 since season 1 was first premiered.

Gould mentioned how the show valued coincidence: "We believe that coincidence is tricky, but if coincidence is good for a character, it's problematic. But if coincidence is bad, that's good," he said during the panel.

Odenkirk said he hopes to meet Lalo, referring to the scene in "Breaking Bad" when his character Saul was kidnapped by Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) and taken to a desert grave. Saul begged for his life in the scene, screaming, "Oh, no, Lalo, please don't do it!"

"We have to earn our 'Breaking Bad' crossover moments on the show," said Gould.

With Chuck dead from a house fire in the season 3 finale, Odenkirk was asked earlier in July about what's in store for his character Jimmy. "I think it's some huge cracks in the ice right now — huge, visible cracks that go real deep. As far as the whole glacier splitting in two, that's coming very soon," the star told Deadline.

He also said he was bummed-out by Chuck's departure. "That, and my character becoming more evil. But having Chuck exit our show is a big bummer because Michael's the best actor. He raised everyone's game," he said. While he was happy that he received an Emmy nomination for his role, he said that he can't believe that McKean isn't nominated himself.

There remains no premiere date for season 4 of "Better Call Saul."