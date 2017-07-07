'Baby Driver 2' news: Edgar Wright interested in sequel
After the success of Sony's "Baby Driver" which made over $30 million domestically over the five-day holiday weekend, director Edgar Wright has expressed his interest in making a follow-up to the hit movie.
In an interview with Empire Podcast, Wright revealed that Sony approached him about making a sequel to "Baby Driver." Wright said, "The studio has asked me to think about writing a sequel. It is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there's somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to go to a new place."
Wright expressed that he does not want to retread the same beats as the first movie. Instead, he wants to take Baby (Ansel Elgort) in another direction. "I think with Baby Driver, there's more that you can do in that realm. I sort of have an idea that if you did another [movie] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he's not the apprentice anymore," he explained.
Hence, fans should not expect that the sequel will be about bank robbing but perhaps something else like Baby and his girlfriend Debora (Lily James) going off on their own adventures.
On the other hand, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony producers have yet to comment about the "Baby Driver" sequel.
"Baby Driver" would be Wright's most successful movie to date, topping all his other films in box-office receipts. He is noted for directing the Cornetto Trilogy namely "Hot Fuzz," "Shaun of the Dead," and "The World's End."
"Baby Driver" features Baby, a highly-skilled getaway driver employed by Doc (Kevin Spacey) for his bank-robbing heists. With a case of tinnitus, Baby drowns out the ringing in his ears with music he plays on his iPod, at the same time driving to the beat of the sounds.
"Baby Driver" hit theaters during the July 4 weekend.
