World
North Korea delays Guam missile firing, waits for US move
Gogglebox vicar Rev Kate Bottley joins kitchen showdown in Celebrity Masterchef
Does your church need a mission statement? Why you're better off without one
Australian Christian Lobby explosion: Man faces trial for arson
Mormon church updates Charlottesville statement to condemn white supremacy as Trump again ...
Robert Jeffress: I didn't say 'God ordained President Trump to nuke North Korea' - but he can use ...
Mother jailed in Eritrean crackdown on Christians dies in prison
Discerning the demonic: How to tell when bad things are Satanic
The 'invisible' social role of churches: three quarters of Britons unaware of outreach work like ...
Anglican Bishop launches scathing attack on 'lying, amoral' Donald Trump - and the 'Christian ...

Australian Christian Lobby explosion: Man faces trial for arson

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

A man who triggered an explosion at the Australian Christian Lobby's headquarters will face trial for arson.

Jaden Duong, 36, is accused of lighting gas cylinders inside a van parked outside the building in Canberra, causing $10,000 worth of damage.

The Australian Christian Lobby offices in Canberra was hit by the explosion, causing ,000 worth of damage.ACL/Facebook

Duong suffered severe burns in the blast and maintains he was mentally unwell at the time.

Police documents reveal he hired the white van from Canberra airport using a US driving licence and purchased four gas bottles from service stations in the days before the explosion.

The documents suggest the decision to blow up the ACL building was 'spontaneous' and Duong's lawyers told the court his involvement in the incident was not disputed but his mental state at the time was significant.

Video footage after the incident showed a man in dark clothing, thought to be Duong, walking along a nearby street with his arms outstretched in front of him and Duong arrived at Canberra Hospital about an hour and a half after the blast with burns on his face and arms.

The ACL is a Canberra based group leading a fight against Australia's upcoming public vote on legalising gay marriage, which will be held through a postal ballot.

The poll will not be legally binding and the Australian parliament would still have to approve legislation to pass same-sex marriage.

But the ACL have campaigned hard against the change, warning of many 'hidden' consequences and claiming redefining marriage will threaten freedom of speech, take away religious freedom and remove children's rights to have a mum and dad.

Duong is due in court today for the first time and will be back later this month to stand trial.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY