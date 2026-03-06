British court rejects Ukrainian extradition for Church supporter

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A British court has rejected an extradition request by the Ukrainian government for a supporter of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) who claims to have been tortured by the country’s security services.

Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and a subdeacon for the UOC, has opposed the Ukrainian government’s attempt to ban the UOC due to its alleged links with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

The UOC has historically been aligned with the ROC but declared its independence shortly after the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022. The ROC has supported the “special military operation” in Ukraine, something the UOC has vehemently refused to do.

Neither the ROC nor the Ukrainian state accept that the UOC has truly broken off its relationship with the ROC.

Dmytruk was the only member of Ukraine’s parliament to speak out against a 2024 law that would see the banning of the UOC. Following his speech in parliament, Dmytruk had his security detail removed and prosecutors revived old allegations of assault against the MP.

Dmytruk fled to Moldova before making his way to Britain. He claims that he was tortured by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The SBU has been accused of assassinating several dissidents, including Illia Kyva, a former Ukrainian MP supportive of Russia, and pro-Russian official Mikhail Filiponenko.

Their Russian equivalent, the FSB, is also suspected of having played a part in the deaths of numerous critics and opponents of the Kremlin, although it has always denied any such involvement.

Representing both Dmytruk and the UOC, Robert Amsterdam of Amsterdam & Partners LLP, welcomed the decision by Westminster Magistrates Court to deny Ukraine’s extradition request.

“This ruling is a decisive win that recognises the lengths to which the Ukrainian government will go to silence political opposition, particularly as it relates to its violations of religious freedom," he said.

"Mr Dmytruk has not only condemned the Russian invasion, but actively took up arms in March 2022 when he formed a territorial defence unit in defence of his city against Russia.

"This has not stopped the administration of President Zelensky from seeking to forcibly return Mr Dmytruk over what are clearly trumped-up charges.”