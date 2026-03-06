The calling of Christians in these solemn days

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The renewed escalation of conflict involving Iran and the wider Middle East has once again unsettled the nations. Air strikes, retaliation and rising tensions – ordinary families carry fears about what tomorrow may hold.

And in such an hour, the church must neither panic nor grow silent. We are called to pray and to proclaim.

Persia in the Purposes of God

Modern-day Iran is ancient Persia, and Persia is woven into the very fabric of biblical history.

Through the prophet Isaiah, writing more than a century before Cyrus rose to power, the Lord declared, ‘Thus says the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus . . .’ (Isaiah 45:1 ESV). And later we read,

‘The Lord stirred up the spirit of Cyrus king of Persia’ (2 Chronicles 36:22 ESV).

A Persian emperor. A pagan throne. Yet a heart stirred by God.

Isaiah records the Lord saying of Cyrus, ‘He is my shepherd, and he shall fulfil all my purpose’ (Isaiah 44:28 ESV). This was not coincidence; it was providence. The God of Israel was not absent from Persia, he was sovereign over it.

And the Lord who stirred Cyrus then has not abdicated his throne now.

As Daniel declared in another turbulent age, ‘He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings’ (Daniel 2:21 ESV).

History is not spiralling out of control. Nations are not ultimate. Kings are not sovereign. God is.

The Church in Iran – Quiet, Courageous, Known to God

It is often forgotten that within Iran today there are followers of Jesus, some gathering discreetly in homes, some reading Scripture quietly, some carrying their faith with great courage in environments of pressure.

In seasons of instability, spiritual hunger often deepens. When earthly security trembles, eternal hope shines more brightly. Many Iranians in recent decades have come to faith in Christ, discovering in him forgiveness, dignity and unshakeable hope.

Heaven knows their names, and Jesus has not forgotten them. He promised, ‘I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it’ (Matthew 16:18 ESV). That promise was spoken in a volatile world and it still stands in ours.

Our Calling in a Shaken World

Scripture does not instruct us to speculate in times of unrest. It instructs us to intercede. Paul urges ‘that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions’ (1 Timothy 2:1-2 ESV).

So we pray:

- For restraint where anger threatens escalation.

- For wisdom among leaders entrusted with responsibility.

- For protection for civilians and comfort for the grieving.

- For courage and protection for believers in Iran and across the region.

- For open hearts to the gospel in a season when many are quietly asking deeper questions.

And we proclaim Christ. Because while wars redraw borders, only the gospel redraws hearts.

Sovereignty – Our Anchor in the Storm

In anxious moments, some ask, ‘Where is God?’ Scripture answers with steady assurance. Psalm 46 declares:

‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble . . . The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress.’

Very present.

The Lord who fulfilled his promises through Cyrus, who named Cyrus before he was born and who stirred his spirit, is the same Lord who governs our present hour.

Providence is not a cold doctrine; it is a warm anchor. It means that even when headlines alarm us, heaven is not in crisis.

A Prayer for This Hour

Sovereign Lord over Persia and over every nation, you who raises up rulers and brings down empires, we lift before you Iran, Israel and all lands touched by this conflict.

Restrain violence. Protect the innocent. Grant wisdom to leaders. Comfort the fearful and grieving.

Strengthen your church in Iran – those who worship quietly, those who feel vulnerable, those who look to you as their only sure foundation.

Let the light of Christ shine brightly in dark places. And make us faithful, quick to pray, bold to proclaim, steady in hope.

Through Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace and Lord of all. Amen.