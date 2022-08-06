Archie Battersbee dies surrounded by family

Archie Battersbee's family were at his bedside as he passed away today after a hard-fought legal battle to keep him on life support.

The 12 year old died in the Royal London Hospital at 12:15pm surrounded by his family.

His life support was turned off this morning after his family exhausted all their legal options.

"It is our deepest sadness to tell you all that Archie passed at 12.15 today," his mother, Hollie Dance, told reporters outside the hospital.

"Can I just say that I'm the proudest mum in the world, such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end - and I am so proud to be his mum."

Archie was found unconscious at his home on 7 April with a ligature around his neck. His mother believes he was taking part in a social media challenge. He suffered catastrophic brain injuries and never regained consciousness.

The family, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, fought against the decision of doctors to turn off his life support, feeling that the decision was premature and that he should have been given more time.

The High Court, Supreme Court and Court of Appeal all agreed that it was in Archie's best interests to die. An application to the European Court of Human Rights was also rejected.

In his final days, an appeal to move Archie to a hospice was refused on the grounds that his condition was too fragile.

Chief medical officer at Barts Health NHS Trust Alistair Chesser said: "Archie Battersbee passed away on Saturday afternoon at The Royal London Hospital after treatment was withdrawn in line with court rulings about his best interests.

"Members of his family were present at the bedside and our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with them at this difficult time.

"The trust would like to thank the medical, nursing and support staff in the paediatric intensive care department who looked after Archie following his awful accident.

"They provided high quality care with extraordinary compassion over several months in often trying and distressing circumstances. This tragic case not only affected the family and his carers but touched the hearts of many across the country."