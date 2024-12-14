Appointment of new Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief welcomed

The appointment of David Smith MP as the new Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) has been welcomed by Christian charities.

Mr Smith is Labour MP for North Northumberland and a committed Christian who has previously worked for Bible Society and Tearfund. He succeeds Fiona Bruce, former Conservative MP for Congleton.

The government said his appointment "underlines the UK's ongoing commitment to freedom of religion or belief for all".

As part of the role he will work to "champion FoRB for all overseas, promoting tolerance and mutual respect through and alongside the UK's global diplomatic network and engagements in multilateral fora".

Minister for Human Rights, Lord Collins of Highbury said: "The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. There is, however, still much to be done to ensure this right is upheld around the world.

"David's appointment is a clear signal of the value placed by the UK on championing freedom of religion or belief for all around the world. No one should live in fear because of what they do, or do not, believe in."

Mr Smith said he was "delighted" to be appointed to the post.

"From sub-Saharan Africa to the Middle East and Asia, I have personally worked with those of different faiths who face religious persecution, and so these are issues that I care passionately about," he said.

"I look forward to taking forward the government's commitment to supporting freedom of religion or belief for all."

Welcoming him to the role, Henrietta Blyth, CEO of Open Doors UK & Ireland, said, "This is great news, not just for people of faith, but for anyone concerned about freedom and human rights.

"We believe that David Smith is someone who truly 'gets' the need to speak up for Freedom of Religion or Belief in Parliament.

"He has worked with several NGOs and Christian organisations and is highly spoken of. We look forward to working closely with him.

"The FORB Envoy is such an important role. Since it was introduced in 2018, it has made a significant difference in ensuring that the plight of persecuted Christians, and other faiths, has been kept on the agenda of the UK government.

"We know human rights are an important issue for this government and are so pleased they have now appointed someone to this critical role."

Dr Caroline Hull, national director at Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need, said: "We are delighted that the Government has appointed a new Special Envoy for FoRB.

"This position is of the utmost importance in ensuring that the UK uses its considerable resources and global influence to do everything it can to tackle and overcome persecution, discrimination and intolerance throughout the world."