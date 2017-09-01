Apple Watch Series 3 release date news, specs rumors: Next-gen smartwatch to add more workouts

The Apple Watch Series 2 in different designs and colors. Apple

While there is no confirmation yet from Apple, tech enthusiasts are already anticipating the arrival of Apple Watch Series 3 in the coming weeks. The competition in the smartwatch market has been getting tighter in the past year, and the new Apple Watch is expected to be even bigger than last year's Series 2.

One of the rumored highlights of the Apple Watch Series 3 is its health and fitness department. According to Engadget, the upcoming smartwatch will be able to support a wide range of workouts.

Specifically, the new Apple Watch's tracking will support sports such as football, boxing and baseball. Apple Watch Series 3 users will also be able to use their devices for core training and Pilates.

What is more surprising for the Apple Watch Series 3 is the inclusion of other sports activities that was not supported by previous Apple Watch tracker. It is rumored that activities like sailing, dancing, bowling, surfing and skiing will be supported by the smartwatch's tracker system as well.

These kinds of activities might be quite difficult to track with the use of a fitness watch, although Apple Watch followers trust that the upcoming device will be able to do these.

To note, some of the aforementioned workouts are already available in the current watchOS 4 beta version, while some sports are not yet supported. It has yet to be seen if these activities will be included in the Apple Watch Series 3's features.

The rumored activities supported by the smartwatch came from the decoded iOS 11 beta and are believed to be the same features of watchOS 4.

Meanwhile, Forbes reported that the Apple Watch Series 3 will also have LTE connectivity. The prediction was made by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, claiming the upcoming Apple Watch will have an embedded electronic LTE SIM card or eSIM.

However, users cannot expect the LTE eSIM to allow them to make phone calls through the Apple Watch Series 3. Instead, the feature will be used to improve network connectivity.

Apple is rumored to unveil the next-generation smartwatch during their special media event on Tuesday, Sept. 12.