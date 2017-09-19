Apple repair prices increase, AppleCare damage coverage update: iPhone is now more expensive to fix

An Apple iPhone 7 and the company logo are seen in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

With the announcement of the iPhone 8 and X, Apple has raised the cost of some AppleCare+ warranties, as well as those out-of-pocket repair and replacement price for every recent iPhone model. The notice, apparently, will help the users to take extra care of their smartphones since they are now more expensive to fix.

Heading over to the service pricing page, people will see the price hikes in repair fees for the handset across the board — not only the new ones. For instance, if the user cracks the screen of an iPhone 7 or a 6S that is not covered by the warranty or AppleCare+, the company will charge $149 to repair it. The current price is $20 more than it was previously.

Screen repairs for the older models such as iPhone SE or 6 have also been raised to $129, while the company now charges $169 for Plus-sized series. For those who own Apple's premium products, expect to pay a premium price for repairs. Some charges for "other damages not limited to screen" are also included, which will cost $319 to fix for iPhone 7 and up to $399 for iPhone 8 Plus.

To lessen the cost if ever the user's phone needs a repair, it is best to consider getting AppleCare+ coverage. It costs $149 for the iPhone 8's screen repair — but with the coverage, the customer can file for accidental damage and only pay $29 or $99 for a replacement. iPhone X repairs aren't listed yet on the website, but due to its edge-to-edge OLED screen feature, it may cost even more to fix.

It is possible that the tech giant is jacking up the price on AppleCare+ repairs for the iPhone X due to the screen being more expensive. It seems like Apple is tacking on another cost to what is an already very expensive phone.

Meanwhile, Apple already announced that iPhone 8 (starts at $699) and iPhone 8 Plus (starts at $799) will be released on Sept. 22; the devices have been available for preorder since Sept. 15. Preorders for iPhone X (starts at $999), on the other hand, will be on Oct. 27, and the release date is set for Nov. 3.