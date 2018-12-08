Apple CEO Tim Cook vows to remove 'hate' from tech company's platforms

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company would take action against 'hate'

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that those pushing 'hate' will not find a home on the tech giant's platforms.

Cook issued the warning while accepting the Anti-Defamation League's 'Courage Against Hate' award in New York City.

'We only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division and violence: You have no place on our platforms, you have no home here,' he said.

His comments come after Apple removed five podcasts by right-wing Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from iTunes and its Podcast app. Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and Twitter quickly followed suit.

In his address to the Anti-Defamation League, Cook was unapologetic, saying: 'As we showed this year, we won't give a platform to violent conspiracy theorists on the App Store.'

He continued: 'We believe the future should belong to those who use technology to build a better, more inclusive, and more hopeful world.

'I believe the most sacred thing that each of us is given is our judgment, our morality, our own innate desire to separate right from wrong. Choosing to set that responsibility aside in a moment of trial is a sin.'

Apple's actions against Jones have triggered accusations of censorship.

In September, the right-wing advocacy group Freedom Watch launched a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Google, Twitter and Apple, claiming that they violated antitrust laws.

'Our YouTube account on Google never gets above 49 thousand,' said founder Larry Klayman in an interview on FOX Business' 'Varney & Co'.

Christians have also accused the major tech giants of being biased against conservatives.

Conservative Christian Elizabeth Johnston, who blogs as The Activist Mommy, has previously had her Facebook account suspended over her views on homosexuality and transgenderism.

She was also banned from Twitter last year after strongly criticising Teen Vogue's anal sex guide, and again this year after sharing an article about a trans suicide.

Martin Luther King's niece Alveda King said earlier this year that her pro-life adverts had been blocked by Facebook.

The makers of pro-life movie Gosnell made similar claims in October when they tried to promote their film on Facebook.