A call for a new era of Christian cinema

For almost two decades, Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ was the highest-grossing R-rated film. This portrayal of Jesus Christ's final hours resonated with audiences of various faiths worldwide – reaffirming what a Christian-driven narrative can do. Recently, that film has been dethroned by Deadpool and Wolverine, reflecting the evolving popular culture.

This shift speaks volumes about the need for a new generation of Christian films. The surpassing of a film about Christ is more than a statistical fact. It serves as a call for Christians to re-engage with the cultural arena with renewed vigor. As Christians, we should be motivated by this new development. It should spark action within the body of Christ and continue to empower a new generation of filmmakers who are willing to be bold for the Kingdom of God.

A call to Christian filmmakers

Even in a media landscape that is dominated by secular content, audiences still have the capacity to connect with well-crafted Christian stories. This was demonstrated recently at an event called Teenstreet Europe, a gathering of Christian youth from all over the world. There, my team and I presented a first look at JESUS, an animated film about the life of Christ. The response was overwhelmingly positive, even ending with an impromptu chant of, "Jesus! Jesus! Jesus!" It was amazing to see and hear the reception of a film about Christ. The teenagers in attendance were excited to see a gospel-centered movie they could enjoy and share with friends from different languages and backgrounds.

The response to JESUS underscores an opportunity and a challenge for Christian filmmakers: to tap into the desire among audiences for Christ-centered stories and create content that connects. The viewers are there, waiting for gospel-led stories; we just need to bring them to life on screen.

Adapting while remaining consistent

As we craft these stories, we must ensure they are fit for the purpose. Christian films need to evolve — not in message, but in method. We must strive to share stories that speak to the realities of modern life and address contemporary audiences, and that do so with creativity, authenticity, and excellence. This not only involves high production value and compelling storytelling but also an understanding of the cultural contexts from which audiences are experiencing the content.

Christian films should embrace the complexities of contemporary life, delivering narratives that are both relevant and redemptive. By creatively communicating timeless truths, filmmakers can engage audiences in new and impactful ways, whether through animation, drama, or other forms of storytelling. As we produce our film, JESUS, we remain mindful to ensure it is compatible with the latest technology.

Engaging a new generation

Our experience at Teenstreet Europe also highlights the need for Christian storytellers to understand and engage with younger audiences. Today's youth are bombarded with media — a 24-hour news cycle, constant stimulation on social media, and a never-ending stream of entertainment online and in theatres. If we hope to reach them, we must meet them where they are by using the language and mediums they understand and enjoy.

We need well-produced, bold, relevant, and thought-provoking films that offer not just entertainment but also an exploration of what it means to live a life of faith in a broken world.

The power of storytelling

The fact that The Passion of the Christ has been surpassed at the box office should inspire, not dishearten, the Christian community. For centuries, the Church has been at the forefront of the arts, creating some of the most beautiful and profound works in history. From Renaissance paintings and stained-glass art to the architecture of centuries-old cathedrals, to texts like the Book of Kells, to hymns and Christian music that have served to shape both sacred and secular spaces, Christianity and art have been interwoven for centuries, and they should remain so.

Content consumption is at an all-time high, with more people watching films than ever, thanks to streaming services. Christians can and should harness these services to share the gospel and stories that reflect the light of Christ in a world that needs it.

Let us not lament the rise of films like Deadpool. Instead, let's use it as motivation to create something greater. The world is watching–we should give them something truly worth seeing.

Geoff Peters, Global Marketing Director of JESUS, a new, animated family film about the life of Jesus designed to reach families, new generations, and people of all ages with the story of Jesus. To find out more about the JESUS film, visit jesus.film