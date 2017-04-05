6 unchanging promises if you're struggling with worry

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joyce Meyer once said, "Worry is like a rocking chair—it's always in motion but it never gets you anywhere."

We know that worry is bad for us and bad for our faith, but why do we still indulge in it?

Behind this problem of worry is the great deception that anxiety gets things done. However, when you really come to think about it, worry really gets us nowhere. It just has us running in circles spending time, energy, and resources on something that never get anything done.

If you are struggling with worry today, the best cure is having faith in God's promises. We can trust in what God has to say about our uncertain situations.

Here are six promises that remain true even in hard times that will help you conquer worry.

1. God is in control

Even when we are not in control of things, God is. All time, space, and principles bend to God's will. And because we serve a God who makes all things work for good, we can be assured that God's control over things will always be meant to accomplish that which prospers us and gives us a hope and future.

2. God will provide

Many times worry has to do with a lack of provision. But in lack, we always have a God in Jesus who promises to satisfy not just our physical needs but every other need we have. He promises to us all in John 6:35, "I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst."

3. You are God's children, not slaves

Most of the time we operate on a slave mindset—thinking we need to earn our way into God's favour. A slave mindset will always lead to worry. But our mindset should be that of children, not slaves. Children do not need to work for favour. They simply receive it. We are now children of God through the finished work of Christ and can now ask and receive favours by faith.

4. God is always with you

Jesus said, "And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." (Matthew 28:20)

God will never leave us nor forsake us. As we approach Him, He will also in turn approach us and deliver us out of our circumstance.

5. Jesus will give you peace

Peace comes not through the absence of worry, but the presence of Jesus. Philippians 4:7 assures us that "the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

In Christ we can find peace even in the midst of uncertainty.

6. God finds pleasure in you

Some people tend to worry because they think God is dissatisfied with them. But it doesn't take much to give God pleasure. All it takes is faith. When we trust Him and His grace and loving kindness, God is deeply pleased with us.