6 steps to hear God when life is busy

My five children were huddled around the grocery cart as we waited our turn. I gently laid each item on the conveyer belt, while keeping a watchful eye.

The brightly colored candy bar wrappers neatly lined the shelf while we paid. I guided their small fingers away from swiping the sweetness. We moved forward as I smiled hello to the cashier. She took one look at my crew of little kids and exclaimed: 'Wow, you're busy!'

Pixabay It's OK to be busy – but are we leaving time for God?

'Yes, I am!' I responded.

Busy is a good word to describe life with five little ones. Also the word 'loud' comes to mind. Growing up in a big family means the noise of laughter and playing don't bother me. What does bother me is the noise of a busy life.

What is a noisy, busy life?

An overbooked schedule.

A to-do list that never ends.

Too many people that need me.

Too many balls in the air.

Too many roles to play.

All of these things demand my attention. They drown out the voice of God I need to hear the most. A busy life is not a healthy life.

God calls us to find peace in him. But how can we find solace when we are in a busy season of life?

We lay our heads down each night wishing we had more time to read God's word and pray. But the reality is, no matter how much time we have, we have to make it a priority. It doesn't just happen.

Each of us has to find our own way to find time for God. It is about a heart attitude, not the work we do with our hands. Jesus says to us, 'Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest' (Matthew 11:28).

Rest. Listen. Seek. Time with God is always time well spent.

Here are some practical steps for how to hear God when life is busy:

1. Get some earphones. Listen to encouraging music while you work.

2. Decide which part of your day to spend with God. Morning? Evening? Afternoon? Lunchtime?

3. Make a plan. Don't forget to have a Bible reading plan or method for studying. 4. Download a Bible app that will read to you. You can listen while you get ready in the morning.

4. Devote some of that time in prayer. Speak to God while you ride the bus or drive to work. While you are waiting you can pray.

5. Make God a priority. If you don't decide to make God important, it will never happen.

Your life doesn't have to be quiet for your heart and mind to be at rest. Choose to rest. Choose to listen. Choose to seek. Trust God to meet you right where you are.

Sarah Frazer is a mother of five and believes every season can be joyful when we spend time in God's word. Follow her on Twitter @sarah_e_frazer1 . Download Sarah's FREE prayer challenge here.