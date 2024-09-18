25-hour event uniting Christians in prayer and worship across continents

A global Christian event made possible by new technology hopes to connect Christians across multiple countries for an unprecedented international gathering of believers in prayer.

Gather25, made possible through the collaboration of organisations including YouVersion, The Bible Project, illumiNations, 24-7 Prayer International, Global 2033 and many others, will be hosted in-person and virtually across six continents.

Running over a 25-hour period, Gather25 will use television broadcasts, radio, and live streams, to enable Christians anywhere in the world to take part - from their homes, theatres, and local churches or in person at a live broadcast site.

The event will kick off in the US at 01:00 UTC on Saturday 1 March 2025, before moving around the world and coming to an end in Peru at 02:00 UTC, Sunday 2 March 2025

Over the course of its continuous broadcast, it will seek to engage Christians using stories and testimonies of God's hand at work around the world, inspiring believers to reach out to the 5.5 billion people who have yet to discover what having a relationship with Jesus truly means.

Each of the host countries will deliver their own session, offering stories, teaching, and worship from multiple locations, as well as sharing new stories from the ongoing work of the underground church. The event promises to deliver a compelling list of speakers and worship leaders, with the full line-up to be announced later this year.

"God has been doing amazing things in the global Church, and repentance and prayers are critical in this season," said Sarah Breuel, Executive Director of Revive Europe and Lausanne Movement board member.

"Delighted that we share this conviction in Gather25. Let's prepare the way!"

Over the past few months, the Gather25 team has hosted local summits in order to rally church leaders from every continent to support the event and help make it a reality. Events in Peru, New Zealand, Singapore, Rwanda, Romania and North America have given local representatives a chance to share the amazing work God is doing in their nation, helping to form a vision for the content that will be featured at Gather25.

Understanding that local engagement will be the key to the success of the event, organisers are seeking to encourage grassroots participation, encouraging believers to take part in as much of the 25 hour period as they can. To help make this possible, they are calling on local Christians and churches to help by forming 'Gather Groups' to help their community to experience Gather25, coming together in person in all sorts of locations—including church buildings, living rooms, stadiums, or community spaces.

"It won't be a gathering of the global Church without you," Jennie Allen, founder of Gather25, said. "We are inviting you to bravely step out and invite your church, neighbours, and community to experience Gather25 together in your place.

"For 25 hours we will pray, worship, and dream about how God wants to use each of us to reach the world. We'll provide everything you need, we just need your 'Yes!'"

Speaking earlier this year, Dr. Charles Mugisha, Co-Founder of Africa New Life Ministries and lead pastor of New Life Bible Church Rwanda, said, "Gather25 is an opportunity for God's people to become one, with Christ at the center. For 25 hours we'll be hearing stories of God's power across the earth and worshipping with our great family of Jesus followers.

"There are billions of people and many people groups, who don't know the love of God – my prayer is that Gather25 would ignite a new commissioning of the church under the power of the Holy Spirit so that every soul would be reached with the love of God."