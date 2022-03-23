24-7 Prayer CEO asked to resign after independent investigation upheld concerns

The head of the 24/7 Prayer movement has been asked to step down after an independent investigation concluded that "serious concerns" relating to his role in local church could be substantiated.

Mike Andrea was suspended after concerns came to light in November and HR advisory firm, Loch Associates, was subsequently commissioned to conduct an independent investigation.

The investigation identified "areas of conduct within the local church context which fell below the standard expected of a senior Christian leader".

Some of the concerns submitted to investigators "implied breaches of law" but both the police and Local Authority Safeguarding Officer concluded that "there was no area of concern in this regard nor was there evidence of criminality".

The concerns relate only to Andrea's role in local church, not his position within 24-7 Prayer.

Adrian Eagleson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a statement, "Having carefully and prayerfully considered the findings of the report, we have therefore asked Mike Andrea to step down from his position as CEO of the 24-7 Prayer International organisation.

"Furthermore, we are requiring Mike Andrea to submit to a process of personal and professional training and development, to which he has agreed, prior to considering any new role within the organisation that has yet to be defined. Alongside this we will be conducting a full and thorough review of the culture within 24-7 Prayer's various international operational teams and will recruit a new CEO."

Brian Heasley has agreed to continue as interim CEO of 24-7 Prayer until a new CEO is appointed.

The statement concluded, "This has been one of the most challenging situations that we have faced as an organisation in that time and we are grateful to those who have spoken up courageously to help us continue to become more like Jesus.

"We know there are areas where we have failed, and for that we are truly sorry.

"We would ask you to continue to remember those who have been most deeply hurt by these experiences in your prayers."

The investigation by Loch Associates was jointly commissioned by 24-7 Prayer and Global Generation Church, where Andrea was serving as Team Leader and his wife Stella as the Congregational Team Leader.

In a separate statement, Global Generation Church said that Andrea had resigned on 22 February, followed by his wife on 16 March.

"We as the trustees and elders of the church are desperately and deeply sorry that people have been hurt through their experiences of Glo," the church said.

"Our desire and motivation has always been to love and support our church and wider community following the example that Jesus set us.

"We must and do acknowledge that there have been times we have not lived up to that intention and this causes us great sorrow. We humbly offer our most sincere apologies to all those who have experienced hurt in any way."