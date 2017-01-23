What Sermon Did Donald Trump Listen to Before His Inauguration Ceremony?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

First Baptist Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress (left) likens U.S. President Donald Trump to Nehemiah, the wall builder in the Old Testament. Tacebook/Reuters

His inauguration as the 45th president of the United States is probably the most important day of Donald Trump's life, and as such the sermon he listened to right before the big event could have been one of the most stirring messages he had ever heard.

So where did Trump hear this sermon? America's new president went to St. John's Episcopal Church with his family before taking his oath, according to Faith Wire. The sermon, titled "When God Chooses A Leader," was delivered by First Baptist Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress.

Jeffress talked about the story of Nehemiah, because he felt like Trump shares a similar journey as the biblical figure from the Old Testament. For those who are unfamiliar with his story, Nehemiah was a pivotal player in rebuilding Jerusalem during the Second Temple period.

God also directed Nehemiah to build a wall around Jerusalem to protect Israel 2,500 years ago. As for Trump, he also has plans to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"You see, God is not against building walls," said Jeffress. "Nehemiah kept plowing forward, and I see those qualities in Donald Trump. He's going to do what's best for this country."

Just like Nehemiah, Trump is facing a lot of problems as well as detractors. Nehemiah battled an economic recession just to build the wall, not to mention enemy attacks and discouragement from citizens. "They continued to hound and heckle Nehemiah and spread false rumors while he and the Israelites were building the wall," said Jeffress.

But in the end, he managed to complete the project in 52 days. Jeffress believes Trump will be successful in building his wall just like Nehemiah. "The true measure of a leader is what it takes to stop him," he said. "And knowing you, I believe it's going to take a lot to stop you."