What Are The 5 Words That Never Fail To Touch Donald Trump's Heart?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. Reuters

Words of flattery often tickle the earbuds, and have already led countless people to folly. As thrilling as it is to hear the words, "You are so amazing" or "You are the best," it is wise to be modest and reserved when it comes to praise.

For U.S. President Donald Trump, the words that please him the most are not those of praise or adulation, but rather those of concern. During his first National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump revealed the five words that never fail to touch his heart, reported Charisma News.

"What I hear most often as I travel the country are five words that never, ever fail to touch my heart, that's 'I am praying for you.' I hear it so often, I am praying for you, Mr. President," Trump said.

Their prayers worked, he said, because God has allowed him to become America's 45th president. He is now thanking those who have supported him all throughout his candidacy.

"But most importantly, today I [want to] thank the American people. Your faith and prayers have sustained me and inspired me through some very, very tough times. All around America, I have met amazing people whose words of worship and encouragement have been a constant source of strength," he said.

Advertisement

Evangelist Franklin Graham, who was in attendance during the prayer breakfast, said it was a true "privilege" being a part of that event.

"There were many prayers lifted up during this event. I thought you would like to hear some of the president's remarks. He said, 'America will thrive as long as we continue to have faith in each other and faith in God,'" Graham shared on his Facebook page. "I was also very glad to hear him tell the group, 'For those of us in Washington, we must never stop asking God for the wisdom to do His will.'"

Graham said Trump is exactly right, because God is the key to America's success. He hopes Christians will continue to keep Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on their prayer list every day so they can truly become "one nation under God."