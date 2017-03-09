Tyrese Gibson Reveals Marriage To 'Mysterious New Wife' And Role Played By Pastor Creflo Dollar

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tyrese Gibson with his wife Samantha Lee. (Facebook/Tyrese Gibson)

Tyrese Gibson made two stunning revelations early this week.

First, the 38-year-old "Fast and Furious" franchise star got married to a "mysterious new wife" named Samantha Lee who "has plenty of degrees and money of her own," TMZ reported.

Second, the singer-turned-actor revealed that he turned to Pastor Creflo Dollar before he got married to Lee, a development that was kept secret from his fans until Tuesday, according to The Christian Post.

In a social media post, which was later removed, Gibson revealed that he received premarital counsel from Dollar, the senior pastor of World Changers Church in Atlanta, Georgia and a leading advocate of the controversial Prosperity Gospel.

"During our pre-marital session Pastor Creflo Dollar said 'don't make the mistake that others make thinking so much about the future that you lose focus of the gift of the present, be patient and present in love. You and your wife should stand on each side of your empty canvas of love and paint the picture along the way," Gibson recalled Dollar telling him and his bride. "We feel God's presence all over this union. He's walking with us so no weapons formed — this will last."

According to TMZ, Gibson's wife is a social worker from New Jersey who has a master's degree in social work at the University of Georgia. Lee is reportedly involved in the fight against sex and human trafficking and that "she's accomplished and well-paid" who "lives comfortably on her own six figure salary."

The second revelation about Gibson's connection with Dollar was likewise a surprise.

Dollar made international headlines in 2015 after The Christian Post broke a story about a campaign launched by his ministry seeking $300 each from 200,000 people to purchase a luxurious $65 million Gulfstream G650 jet for him and his team to travel.

Prosperity pastors such as Dollar, T.D. Jakes, and Joel Osteen are known to preach that God rewards the faithful with wealth and spiritual gifts. Having build build megachurches and business empires, they are known to spread the message that equates piety with prosperity, according to CNN.