Thrash Metal Band Megadeth To Hold Prayer Service With Fans

Megadeth singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine performs on stage. (Facebook/Megadeth)

Church and Christianity are not things that one would normally associate with thrash metal bands like Megadeth. However, this month, Megadeth singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine will be opening up his home to fans and host a "Megadeth Church" with bassist David Ellefson, who is also a pastor.

Mustaine told the Rolling Stone magazine that he has invited fans to stay at his place in Falbrook, California from March 10 to 13. Fans will be treated to guitar, drum and bass lessons, witness a personal acoustic concert from the band, and enjoy some good wine with Mustaine.

The event will also see members of Megadeth talk about their faith. "We'll do a small churchy kind of thing, so that David can feel connected with them. I was thinking, what's the greatest way for David to feel complete with everyone? I figured it would be great if he came and did a 12-step thing and leaves," Mustaine said. "That way it's a super personal way for people to connect with him, because if I was going to allow someone to connect with me on a more personal level, there really is no better way."

Mustaine did not grow up as a Christian. In fact, he had a Jehovah's witness background before converting to Satanism, reported The Two Cities. But in 2001, Mustaine suffered an arm injury that left him with a compressed radial nerve. Doctors told him he would never play the guitar again.

It was during this difficult time that Mustaine found God, and God in turn provided him with a miracle by healing his arm. Mustaine revealed that he did not come rushing into Christianity with arms wide open, and resisted it as best as he could. However, there was no resisting God.

"It didn't happen without some resistance on my part, and God knows that in the years since I have been as times inconsistent in following a Christian way of life. I am not an extremist. I am not a fundamentalist. I have lapsed in ways large and small. I curse. I do not always exercise the patience and tolerance I should. But I believe in God and I believe that Jesus is my savior, and those are the overriding principles that guide my life," he said.