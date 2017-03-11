Steph Curry Shares Inspiring Message To Liberty University Students, Says His Talents Are All About 'Giving Glory To God'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Steph Curry is all smiles during the Liberty University's Convocation at the Vines Center on March 1, 2017. (Facebook/Liberty University/Leah Seavers)

NBA star Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors has got it all — fame, fortune, an impressive career, and a wonderful family. But if you were to ask the Christian athlete the secret to his success, he would most likely say that everything he has is a result not of his personal ability, but of God's grace.

"The Lord has blessed me with these talents to do something special. But it is not about me. That is something that I want my career and my life to be a reflection of His love and His grace and mercy. Whether it is winning games, losing games, making shots, missing shots it is all about giving glory to God," he was quoted as saying by Liberty News.

Curry went to Liberty University's Vines Center last week to collect shoes to donate to the less fortunate in Africa. The drive seeks to collect 20,000 pairs of shoes. It's part of his Kick'n It for a Cause humanitarian partnership.

He explained that it was important for him to do this because God already blessed him with a "platform," and he hopes to use it to "shine the light back to Him."

"That is the only reason that I feel like I do what I do and I have been blessed with the talents that I have," he said.

Curry's shoe drive has drawn positive responses from donors. Liberty's basketball sponsor Nike stepped up and gave 500 pairs of shoes, while Under Armour gave 1,000 pairs — 500 were donated by the company while the other 500 were purchased by Curry himself. These will be shipped to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Curry became a Christian when he was only a fourth grader, according to Charisma News. He said it was a life-changing experience that helped shape his future in the NBA.

"I recall hearing and understanding the gospel of Jesus Christ and walking down the aisle to give my life to Him. My parents continued to pour into my faith from that point on, making sure I understood the commitment I'd just made," he shared.