Refugees Are Freezing To Death In Europe - Christian Aid

Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia. Reuters

The terrible situation faced by refugees seeking sanctuary in Europe has been laid bare by Christian Aid. The relief organisation says that refugees in Greece and Bulgaria are in a desperate situation.

According to Christian Aid: "Earlier today it was reported that two Iraqi men have died in Bulgaria after walking through the snow for 48 hours without access to food or water. In Greece, where temperatures have reached -14⁰C, an Afghan refugee has also died."

It's a major concern in Serbia as well, where temperatures have plummeted to as low as minus 30 Celcius – the equivalent of minus 22 Farenheit.

Marija Vranesevic, from Philanthropy, a Christian Aid partner organisation in Serbia, said: "Refugees are being exposed to life-threatening conditions because of the extremely cold weather we are currently experiencing. They are also at risk of disease, as well as a flu epidemic."

While the flow of refugees and migrants has slowed since its peak in 2015, there are still large numbers of displaced people trying to make their way from the Middle East and North Africa. Many are now in European countries, often without access to services and facilities.

A Christian Aid spokesperson said: "It's wholly unacceptable that refugees are freezing to death, while European leaders turn a blind eye to the suffering of people on their doorsteps."