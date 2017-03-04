Pop Star Jahméne Douglas Says Only His Christian Faith Is Stopping Him From Killing Himself

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jahméne Douglas, the Christian pop singer who found fame as an X Factor finalist, has said that only his faith is preventing him from committing suicide.

Jahméne, runner-up to James Arthur in 2012, posted on Twitter that he is in a dark place and does not know what to do any more.

Arthur immediately reached out to Jahméne and begged him to answer his phone.

'My mind is plagued by suicidal thoughts whenever my defences are down,' says Jahméne in his Twitter post..

'I feel cursed in my life. It doesn't matter what blessings come my way... the devil snatches them up.'

He says that he hopes that by posting how he is really feeiling, the 'shame' will stop him doing anything.

'My faith is the only thing holding me together,' he says. 'This is me and my mental health is struggling and has been for years. Is there a way out of suicide? I can't find the answers or the solutions.'

He says he has tried to kill himself in the past but was stopped.

'I've tried putting people in place and God has stepped in several times.'

Jahméne, whose brother committed suicide when he was much younger, says: 'The devil mutes God in my head when I am in the pit... When my head is gone, nothing makes sense.'

The response on Twitter was immediate from concerned friends and fans.

James Arthur, X Factor winner, tweeted back: 'Brother I'm here for you. Answer your phone. I know what you're going through. Pick up.'

Others pleaded with him to seek help from mental health charities such as MIND and SANE.