Philip North Withdraws As Bishop Of Sheffield

Fr Philip North is from the Church of England's Anglo-Catholic wing

Philip North, the designated Bishop of Sheffield, has withdrawn his nomination after a row over his opposition to women priests.

Currently Bishop of Burnley, North's promotion to the more senior see of Sheffield was fiercely opposed by campaigners within the Church of England over his stance on female ordination.

An article by senior theologian Martyn Percy, Dean of Christ Church, Oxford, sparked a backlash against his nomination.

This is the second time the North has been appointed for a promotion only to withdraw it in the face of strong opposition.

A press release said the decision was 'for personal reasons'.

A statement read: 'The Rt Rev Philip North has withdrawn, for personal reasons, acceptance of his nomination by the Crown Nominations Commission as the next Bishop of Sheffield.

'The Archbishop of York will in due course submit the name of an alternative candidate for this diocese.'