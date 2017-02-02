Kirk Cameron On Why Religious Liberty Is Good Even For Atheists

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'Growing Pains' star Kirk Cameron is seen here enjoying a drink while doing some Sunday Bible reading. (Facebook/Kirk Cameron)

Not a few people have chosen to live their lives without God. Many even claim that God serves no purpose in today's society. But have you ever truly wondered what the world would be like if God was not present?

"Growing Pains" star Kirk Cameron tried to paint a picture of life without God, and it looks pretty bleak, if not downright terrifying, according to Faith Wire.

"If there's no God then you have to throw out so much else," Cameron said in a recent episode of The Kirk Cameron Podcast. "You have to throw out the ideas of goodness and love and truth and knowledge and beauty, because those ideas don't even exist in a world where there is no God."

During his show, Cameron also tried to address bashers who think badly of Christians. The actor knows that believers often get persecuted in today's society. They are often belittled and jeered at for being close-minded, but the truth is that those without faith are the ones truly missing out, he said.

"I just want people to understand that we who have faith in God and God's Word are not living in some little bubble off in a corner. We're the ones who have our eyes wide open, who see the beauty of all that God has made," he said.

Christians are currently fighting for their religious freedom, and Cameron said atheists and non-believers have to help out on this, too because it would be good for them.

"You don't want to be an atheist in a certain kind of country that insists on only one religion," he explained. "If you have religious liberty, which allows you to be here in the U.S. and practice your faith according to the dictates of your conscience under law, you can be an atheist without worrying that you're going to be thrown in prison for that."

Earlier, Cameron said people are currently living in the last days of America because of society's dwindling moral values. However, there is still time to turn things around.

"Is it too late? No, it's not too late. It's not impossible to turn it around, but there's no time to wait any longer. We are nearing the point of no return, but we're not there yet. But we must lean in, double down and engage [as soon as possible] because we've been coasting for too long," Cameron said, according to Cj Online.