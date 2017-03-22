Kevin Sorbo plays voice of God in audio Breathe Bible, will star in 2 upcoming faith-based movies

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kevin Sorbo takes part in a panel discussion during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, on July 9, 2014 Reuters

Mention Hercules, and Kevin Sorbo immediately comes to mind. This is because the 58-year-old actor played the role of the son of the Greek god Zeus for four straight years and 111 episodes in the 1995-to-1999 TV fantasy adventure series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."

Now, Sorbo is cast in a much bigger role—God Himself. Sorbo will serve as the voice of God in the Breathe Bible, the audio version of the scripture, CBN News reported.

"It is a whole different way to hear the word of God," Sorbo said. "When you think of the crucifixion of Jesus, you are going to hear the nails going in. You are going to hear the crying, the cheering, the laughing, the praying."

Sorbo is just one of 90 actors who have been tapped to portray Biblical characters in the project, which begins with the book of Mark. That book is now available for free download at www.breathebible.com.

Sorbo will also direct and star in an upcoming faith-based movie titled "Let There Be Light," where his wife Sam Sorbo will also co-star. Sam also wrote the original story for that movie.

Another upcoming project for Sorbo is the faith-based film, "One Nation Under God," which will highlight the attack on religious freedom in the American educational system, The Christian Post reported.

In this movie, Sorbo plays the role of a presidential candidate "who deals with the repercussions of an argument that focuses on faith, free speech and First Amendment rights," according to Deadline.

In an earlier interview on BREATHEcast, Sorbo talked about "the kind of coercive persuasion that takes place in the school system against God."

Sorbo urged Christians to speak up when God is being attacked in the classrooms.

He said teachers who are trying to indoctrinate their students with atheism and secularism should "be exposed" and dismissed from their jobs.

"I'm not paying you money to attack God, you're supposed to teach my kid about whatever that class is, it's not about proving the existence of God," he said.

He credited movies such as "God's Not Dead," where he also starred, in helping to spread God's Word.