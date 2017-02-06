Joy-Anna Duggar Talks About 'Special' Courtship With Austin Forsyth, Hints At Marriage

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joy-Anna Duggar chats with her friend of 15 years, Austin Forsyth. (Screenshot/TLC/Duggar Family Blog)

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar is having the time of her life during her courtship stage with Austin Forsyth, and the fact that they've known each other for a really long time really helps them enjoy their relationship now.

"It's really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well," Joy-Anna told PEOPLE. "We've gotten to experience so much already in our relationship. Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together."

Because her elder sisters Jill, Jessa, and Jinger have already gone through courtships of their own, Joy-Anna said she's not short on any relationship advice. The Duggars are known for their strict courtship rules. Couples are not allowed to go on dates without chaperones, and physical contact is limited to "side-hugs."

Joy-Anna and Austin plan to adhere to every rule in the Duggar household to honour God. "Watching my sisters go through that with their courtships sets a really good example," she said. "I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn't do and then just making it special. Showing him how much I appreciate him, it's been amazing."

Nearly every Duggar courtship led to marriage, and Joy-Anna might be next down the aisle. When asked about this possibility happening this year, she answered, "I'm not sure when the next step will come. You would have to ask Austin what he's thinking and my dad, but I'm excited to see what God has in store for us in the next year."

Advertisement

During a TLC preview clip for "Counting On" Season 2, Jinger even teased Joy-Anna about her future wedding, according to Us Magazine. Jinger was busy preparing for her own wedding with Jeremy Vuolo, so she met up with wedding designer and long-time family friend Cindy to check out the venue for her big day.

When Cindy saw Joy-Anna, who tagged along with her elder sister, the wedding expert had to ask her: "So are you next?"

It was Jinger who teasingly answered first: "You never know," and Joy-Anna concurred: "Never know."