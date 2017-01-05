'In Jesus' Name': Man Utters the 3 Words That Miraculously Saved Woman Trapped in Burning Car

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Three "magical" words impulsively came out of the mouth of a stunned man when he saw a woman screaming in pain behind the wheel of a burning car off a highway in Texas past midnight on Thursday last week. The three words were: "In Jesus' name."

Those words saved the 22-year-old woman, named Mishelle, from a fiery death in what people now regard as nothing short of a miracle.

The man, a North Carolina resident named Scot Love, said he was visiting San Antonio, Texas to manage a fireworks stand in time for the New Year's Eve celebration when he heard noises not far from where he stood, CBN News reported.

"I hear that all too familiar sound of like a pop, crash and a vehicle getting crunched," Love said.

He then saw a car on fire off Highway 281, and he instinctively rushed to rescue people who could be trapped inside.

"The front of the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and the fuel had sprayed across so that you couldn't get to the driver's side door," Love recalled.

Mischelle screamed, "You can't leave me! I'm burning! I'm burning!"

Love felt he had to do something quick without endangering his own life. As his mind was racing on what action to take, three words came out of his mouth.

"I didn't think about it—I said, 'In Jesus' name' and I said it a second time. I said, 'In Jesus' name' and the moment I said it a second time she said, 'My legs are free!'"

He then reached in and I grabbed the woman under the arms "and she came out like butter."

Love said he has already spoken to the grateful father of the girl who assured him that she is expected to recover from the accident.

He is back in North Carolina but said he plans to meet the woman's family next time he visits San Antonio to sell fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration.