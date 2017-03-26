How staying single helps us prepare for marriage

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

I know this sounds weird, but committing to staying single before marriage is a good thing. Many people nowadays consider marriage as a last resort, when-I-have-enough-money sort of commitment that they willingly commit to only when they have had enough of their careers, or even being alone.

Sadly, while they don't commit to marriage, they go along jumping from one relationship to another. And worse, some of these relationships do wrong in the sight of God by being sexually promiscuous.

Friends, if you're still single and not yet married, hear me out. I want to offer you a better way: Commit to stay single before marriage.

What it's like to be single

The Bible tells us that before God instituted marriage by creating Eve and bringing her to Adam, the man was pretty much enjoying his life (see Genesis 2). He walked with God in the cool of the day, watched over all that God had created, had a very healthy diet, and had a simple lifestyle.

Yes, Adam never had any relationship-based trouble. He probably didn't even think that he would be lonely or sad when he grows old – marriage and age wasn't a problem for him yet. It was God who saw his need to marry.

That's what's it's like to be committed to the single life in God. You prioritise your relationship with God. You focus on what God wants you to do. You take good care of yourself because you serve God, and you don't long for other things that you don't need to be committed to just yet, including marriage.

God's perspective

God, on the other hand, knows what you will need before you ever need it. He saw all the days of your life before you were created in your mother's womb (see Psalm 139:13-18). He's from eternity, and He sees you better than you do.

That's why He was the one who said, "It is not good for man to be alone" (see Genesis 2:18). It was His idea to create a woman for Adam to marry; Adam didn't ask Him for a partner.

Adam probably saw that all animals had their mates, but we don't read anywhere that he sought one for himself. He was pretty much content with his life under God. God, however, saw that it would be good for him to marry, and gave him a wife.

Do you get the idea? Adam simply stayed single before God gave him marriage.

What's that got to do with it?

Now you might be asking what this story has got to do with how staying single helps in marriage. Here are some ways how:

It allows you to focus on God, not another person;

It allows you to immerse yourself fully in the service of God;

It allows you to prepare yourself for the time you marry; and

It allows you to trust God to help you marry the right person.

Sure, Adam was unable to prevent Eve from being deceived, but let's reserve that topic for another time. I just want you to realise that staying single and committed to God, not chasing after a "possible mate," works wonders.